Diverse Books Matter. Paula Willey’s Top Recommendations for Pre- and Emerging Readers

Raising a nation of readers and empowering our kids with the empathy and understanding to succeed in our diverse world requires social and human fluency gained from reading stories that offer multicultural, full-color perspectives. For too long, books about white children written by white authors dominated the children’s sections of libraries and bookstores. Titles like Stevie by John Steptoe or The Snowy Day by Ezra Jack Keats were outliers—and often the only books where Black children could see their own faces reflected.

Fortunately, it’s starting to change as a host of organizations take action that underscores the need for publishers to acquire, publish and promote children’s books by authors whose identities, abilities or affinities reflect a wider range of human experience. Parents, caregivers, aunts and uncles and all those who buy books for the children in their lives can share books that inspire them to see themselves and learn about others, from their earliest ages.

In addition to the testimony of teachers, who tell of previously indifferent students becoming riveted readers with books featuring characters who look like them, there’s new evidence showing the positive impact of reading materials that represent a wide range of experience. First Book’s Diverse Books Impact Study found that student reading scores and reading engagement improved after diverse books were added to their classroom libraries.

Here are some wonderful titles to consider sharing with the young children in your life:

Board Books for Babies

Hair Love ABC’s. Matthew Cherry’s Hair Love ABC’s, the fun and funny board book companion to his best-seller Hair Love, follows a skillful dad and his adorable little girl as they care for and style her hair. Braids, twists and rainy-day frizz will elicit a smile from readers well-versed in the tools and techniques of caring for their own hair. Kids and families for whom Black hair care is less familiar will gain vocabulary and cultural competence along with the giggles.

Want more ideas? Stop by your local library or bookstore, and ask them for their recommendations. Or check out the Stories for All Project collection on the First Book Marketplace. While only members of First Book—who serve children in low-income communities—can purchase books, anyone can look through the collection, with books specially curated for their impact, authenticity and ability to engage readers. In the words of the late, venerable children’s author Walter Dean Myers: “Books transmit values. They explore our common humanity.”

The Pronoun Book. Are pronouns a puzzle? They’re easier than you think—just ask! That’s the advice you’ll find in The Pronoun Book by Chris Ayala-Kronos. Bold lines and bright colors depict folks whose outward presentation has nothing to do with the way they are addressed. Becoming accustomed to gender diversity at a young age is a great way to avoid missteps later on.

Our World. This board book series highlight one country per book. Each author and illustrator, chosen for their connection to the country, depicts daily life, introducing toddlers to new words and sensory details in bright, simplified illustrations and spare text.

Me and The Family Tree. Gentle rhymes and funny pictures accompany a child’s thorough comparison of all of their features to those of all of their family in Me and The Family Tree, by the beloved and prolific Carole Boston Weatherford. “I’ve got my father’s mouth, and my mother’s thick brown waves. I’ve got my uncle’s chin, though you can’t tell ‘til he shaves.” Tailor-made for vocabulary building and movement story time!

Picture Books to Pique Growing Attention Spans

All Are Welcome. “No matter how you start your day, what you wear when you play, or if you come from far away, all are welcome here.” So begins All Are Welcome by Alexandra Penfold, an anthem to the spirit of inclusion. The success of this openhearted story has inspired the author to create a suite of diverse picture books, board books and beginning readers, such as Big Feelings, Give What You Can and All Are Neighbors. Discussion and activity guides are available for this series.

Five Words That Are Mine. Sharing stories in which characters learn to appreciate what makes them special prompts conversations about all the ways that the reader—and everyone they know—is unique. In Five Words That Are Mine by Melissa Seron Richardson, a skateboarding kiddo picks Spanish and English words that feel just right. Onomatopoeia and jazzy word choices make this book a slam-dunk read-aloud.

­Papá’s Magical Water-Jug Clock. Comedian Jesús Trejo relates the story of high-spirited Little Jesús, who is excited to spend the day at work with his dad. While Papá mows lawns and whacks weeds, he leaves Jesús in charge of the water jug, saying, “When the jug is empty, the work day is done.” But tenderhearted Jesús shares their water with thirsty animals, and the water is gone long before the day is done. Warm and energetic, with text that reads like a well-loved family story with art that incorporates goofy details, this is a great lap share.

The Proudest Blue. The three stories in this series by Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad (The Proudest Blue, The Kindest Red and The Boldest White) follow sisters Asiya and Faizah as they explore kindness, courage, family and community. Expressive art by Hatem Aly helps the reader feel every exuberant twirl, warm hug and powerful lunge. Allez! Muhammad is widely known as the first American Olympic athlete to wear hijab to compete.

Twelve Dinging Doorbells. Billed as “an every-holiday carol,” Twelve Dinging Doorbells updates a familiar Christmas carol to encompass any holiday on which family and friends gather. Each time the doorbell rings, more folks arrive—“six toddlers squealing,” “nine women whisp’ring” —more food appears on the table, including lots of macaroni and cheese! Traditions are nice, but they don’t have to be set in stone. An adaptation like this one frees readers to make their own changes.

Early Reader Series for Beginners

Ty’s Travels. This award-winning series follows Ty and friends from the music stage and a classroom lab to the beach, a camp-out and more. These stories regularly exercise kids’ imaginations and earn five stars from First Book educators for their engaging storylines.

Makeda Makes. These Level 2 I Can Read! books by Olugbemisola Rhuday-Perkovich feature Makeda, an exuberant seven-year-old “maker” and problem solver who loves to create.

Reina Ramos. The title character is a loyal friend whose high-spirited antics sometimes cause chaos but who always finds a way to make things right. Reina is one of the first Latina characters in the Level 2 I Can Read! Program. Written by Emma Otheguy, the series is available in English and Spanish.

Gigi and Ojiji. This Level 3 I Can Read! series by author-illustrator Melissa Iwai follows Gigi, a biracial six-year-old who learns about her Japanese culture from her grandfather when he comes to stay.

