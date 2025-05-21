Introducing zero2eight: Early Learning Nation’s Next Chapter

Dear Readers,

We’re excited to announce that Early Learning Nation is relaunching and expanding as zero2eight, a new editorial vertical at the award-winning national education news site The 74.

What can you expect as a reader?

While we have a new name and location, zero2eight will continue and expand the mission of Early Learning Nation, examining the field of early care and education for children 0 to 8 years old, a crucial period for brain development and foundational learning.

We’ll continue publishing stories by writers with deep expertise and reporters with dogged curiosity. We’ll dive deeper and reach wider, unpacking the research, practices and policies that form the early care and education system and that shape the experiences of young children and their families and caregivers.

We hope you’ll keep following and sharing our work. Bookmark our new home at The74Million.org/zero2eight. Also be sure to follow our growing zero2eight Substack community and sign up for The 74’s popular daily national newsletter.

Read the full announcement here