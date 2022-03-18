Recap: ELN at National League of Cities’ Congressional City Conference 2022

Covid-19 prevented us from taking our Early Learning Nation Studio on the road for two years. That changed this week when we brought our lights, cameras and interview questions to the @NationalLeagueofCities’ # CCCNLC in D.C. Who did we speak to? City Councilors, Mayors, nonprofit and foundation leaders! Yeah, we had a blast; also learned a lot!

Here are some Twitter highlights from our conversations– stay tuned for the video launch in a few weeks.

Stand by! We're brought the Early Learning Nation Studio to #CCCNLC + we can't wait to start interviewing leaders from across the U.S. @leagueofcities pic.twitter.com/0ToW2336cQ — Early Learning Nation (@EarlyLearnNatn) March 14, 2022

We're talking to @WLightfoot4U about the role barbershops and beauticians play in our community. #CCCNLC @leagueofcities pic.twitter.com/VrddEAbPKq — Early Learning Nation (@EarlyLearnNatn) March 14, 2022

Katie Abbott, Vice Mayor of Pinecrest, FL; Youth Advisory Council Co-Coordinator, discusses role of gov't in early learning + her work with Youth Advisory Council. "Teens learn about gov't + giving back to community. #CCCNLC @leagueofcities @pinecrestfl pic.twitter.com/BPMZOpKwFc — Early Learning Nation (@EarlyLearnNatn) March 14, 2022

Demetrus Coonrod, Council Member from the great city of Chattanooga, TN, discusses the need to make good change happen. Her inspiration? Her grandmother! #CCCNLC @leagueofcities pic.twitter.com/Sv9Gux4EGW — Early Learning Nation (@EarlyLearnNatn) March 14, 2022

Kelly Allen Grey, former Councilwoman from Fort Worth, TX says "Early learning is not about red or blue. Early Learning goes beyond politics!" #CCNLC @leagueofcities pic.twitter.com/aIpTNsUDim — Early Learning Nation (@EarlyLearnNatn) March 14, 2022

"If children don't have child care, when they get to kindergarten, they don't know how to act." –April Fournier, @CityPortland city council@leagueofcities #CCCNLC pic.twitter.com/NUsucZM69C — Early Learning Nation (@EarlyLearnNatn) March 14, 2022

"This is personal for me," says Fournier, mother of 4, one who has benefited from early interventions for autism. "He's started to come back to us." — Early Learning Nation (@EarlyLearnNatn) March 14, 2022

Fournier is the first indigenous Diné on the @CityPortland city council. — Early Learning Nation (@EarlyLearnNatn) March 14, 2022

"All the brain development happens between zero and three years old." –Victoria Myers (@DocVFM), Mayor Pro Tem, Arlington TX @leagueofcities #CCCNLC pic.twitter.com/lYGKK9uxC8 — Early Learning Nation (@EarlyLearnNatn) March 14, 2022

"In a city that has suffered from really serious disinvestment, we know we have a long way to go in closing racial achievement gaps." —@Zeke_Cohen @leagueofcities #CCCNLC pic.twitter.com/77oSTjJ3ba — Early Learning Nation (@EarlyLearnNatn) March 14, 2022

A former middle school teacher, @Zeke_Cohen recalls how easy it was to recognize which students had had quality early education. — Early Learning Nation (@EarlyLearnNatn) March 14, 2022

"The parent-leadership model values parents as the experts regarding their children's education." pic.twitter.com/kMMFEnjgSt — Early Learning Nation (@EarlyLearnNatn) March 14, 2022

Vu emphasizes that @BGCDorchester serves entire families, not just boys and girls. https://t.co/EUsAHX1JEF — Early Learning Nation (@EarlyLearnNatn) March 14, 2022

Tonja Rucker, Director, Early Childhood Success @leagueofcities, discusses what's been lost in the pandemic and the opportunities now available to us. #CCCNLC pic.twitter.com/Hgdor95FLD — Early Learning Nation (@EarlyLearnNatn) March 14, 2022

"Give us a seat at the table, respect and trust, and we will surprise you." — Early Learning Nation (@EarlyLearnNatn) March 14, 2022

Giana's going to college in the fall–she doesn't know where yet–and plans to study politics. — Early Learning Nation (@EarlyLearnNatn) March 14, 2022

"You can rally a whole community around a metric like #GradeLevelReading."

–Founder of @summerlearning, @RonaldFairchild of the Smarter Learning Group pic.twitter.com/t9NgkvABQW — Early Learning Nation (@EarlyLearnNatn) March 14, 2022

"If you want to move the needle on third grade reading, you don't start in third grade–you start prenatally." — Early Learning Nation (@EarlyLearnNatn) March 14, 2022

"I'm not hearing 'We don't have the money to do that' much anymore." — Early Learning Nation (@EarlyLearnNatn) March 14, 2022

Darius plans to become a defense attorney and eventually to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court. — Early Learning Nation (@EarlyLearnNatn) March 14, 2022

Youth representative Avinash (@AviVerma04) is a senior at Mcneil High School in Austin TX. Young engagement and infrastructure are his two biggest issues. pic.twitter.com/vdU5ahE2Th — Early Learning Nation (@EarlyLearnNatn) March 14, 2022

We need an early care and education *system.* Not one state is getting quality, cost, and availability right.@BrigidSchulte @BetterLifeLab pic.twitter.com/jkj8dHlpii — Early Learning Nation (@EarlyLearnNatn) March 14, 2022

"When you compare the U.S. to our OECD peers in terms of public investment in #EarlyEducation, we are at the bottom."@BrigidSchulte @leagueofcities #CCCNLC — Early Learning Nation (@EarlyLearnNatn) March 14, 2022

Youth Representative @ann_vadakkan is passionate about Indian classical dance and cares about #MentalIlness and homelessness, among other issues.@leagueofcities pic.twitter.com/EKrPzpHKnD — Early Learning Nation (@EarlyLearnNatn) March 14, 2022

"Young people keep me young. They have new ideas. Their brains have developed differently than any other generation." — Early Learning Nation (@EarlyLearnNatn) March 15, 2022

"As a conductor, my job was to make space for the artists to achieve a vision. It's very similar to running an organization." — Early Learning Nation (@EarlyLearnNatn) March 15, 2022

Over half of Fremont’s residents are of Asian ancestry. #EnglishLanguageLearning is essential. pic.twitter.com/Hba3Cny5CO — Early Learning Nation (@EarlyLearnNatn) March 15, 2022

Mayor Mei is Chair of the @leagueofcities Mayors Task Force on Education. pic.twitter.com/8pZG9Gz69Q — Early Learning Nation (@EarlyLearnNatn) March 15, 2022

"We need to lift our educators up and let them know: You are important. You're making a difference in the lives of children." –Maness, who has a MA in early childhood education and used to teach third grade, now leads @PSTANews pic.twitter.com/CiRU9si0da — Early Learning Nation (@EarlyLearnNatn) March 15, 2022

"Investing in early education has incredible returns for children and their families."

Council member @PippinDew represents Vallejo, Cal., one of the most diverse cities in America pic.twitter.com/ihkdQHx620 — Early Learning Nation (@EarlyLearnNatn) March 15, 2022

1) Never give up

2) Be like water@PippinDew's tips for supporting family success pic.twitter.com/Tn4BfZQgnP — Early Learning Nation (@EarlyLearnNatn) March 15, 2022

Discussing the vast differences in #ChildCare standards and licensure among states with @Beckgale pic.twitter.com/WyKmtFfGQc — Early Learning Nation (@EarlyLearnNatn) March 15, 2022