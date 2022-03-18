Recap: ELN at National League of Cities’ Congressional City Conference 2022

Covid-19 prevented us from taking our Early Learning Nation Studio on the road for two years. That changed this week when we brought our lights, cameras and interview questions to the @NationalLeagueofCities’ #
Here are some Twitter highlights from our conversations– stay tuned for the video launch in a few weeks.
We brought the Early Learning Nation Studio to #CCCNLC and interviewed leaders from across the U.S.
Started the day with an interview about early learning in Austin, TX
We're talking to @WLightfoot4U about the role barbershops and beauticians play in our community. #CCCNLC
Katie Abbott, Vice Mayor of Pinecrest, FL; Youth Advisory Council Co-Coordinator, discusses role of gov't in early learning + her work with Youth Advisory Council. "Teens learn about gov't + giving back to community. #CCCNLC
Demetrus Coonrod, Council Member from the great city of Chattanooga, TN, discusses the need to make good change happen. Her inspiration? Her grandmother! #CCCNLC
Kelly Allen Grey, former Councilwoman from Fort Worth, TX says "Early learning is not about red or blue. Early Learning goes beyond politics!" #CCNLC
"If children don't have child care, when they get to kindergarten, they don't know how to act." –April Fournier, Portland city council #CCCNLC
"This is personal for me," says Fournier, mother of 4, one who has benefited from early interventions for autism. "He's started to come back to us."
Fournier is the first indigenous Diné on the Portland city council.
"Early learning is how College Park, MD stays competitive." In the studio with Patrick Wojahn #CCCNLC
"Pre-K 4 SA shows what children can accomplish with highly skilled teachers and an evidence-based curriculum" –Sarah Baray #CCCNLC #SanAntonio
More about the SA2020 Brainpower Initiative Task Force convened by Julian Castro
"Post-Covid, #EarlyChildhood has become a red-hot issue." –Victoria Myers
"All the brain development happens between zero and three years old." –Victoria Myers, Mayor Pro Tem, Arlington TX #CCCNLC
Read more about early education apprenticeships
"In a city that has suffered from really serious disinvestment, we know we have a long way to go in closing racial achievement gaps." —Zeke Cohen #CCCNLC
A former middle school teacher, Zeke Cohen recalls how easy it was to recognize which students had had quality early education.
Discover Healing Baltimore
Learn more about Boston parent ambassador Huong Vu
"The parent-leadership model values parents as the experts regarding their children's education."
Vu emphasizes that Boys & Girls Club of Dorchester serves entire families, not just boys and girls.
Tonja Rucker, Director, Early Childhood Success at National League of Cities, discusses what's been lost in the pandemic and the opportunities now available to us. #CCCNLC
"Give us a seat at the table, respect and trust, and we will surprise you."
Giana's going to college in the fall–she doesn't know where yet–and plans to study politics.
"You can rally a whole community around a metric like #GradeLevelReading."
–Founder of @summerlearning, @RonaldFairchild of the Smarter Learning Group pic.twitter.com/t9NgkvABQW
"If you want to move the needle on third grade reading, you don't start in third grade–you start prenatally."
"I'm not hearing 'We don't have the money to do that' much anymore."
Darius plans to become a defense attorney and eventually to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.
Youth representative Avinash is a senior at Mcneil High School in Austin TX. Young engagement and infrastructure are his two biggest issues.
We need an early care and education *system.* Not one state is getting quality, cost, and availability right. –Brigid Schulte, Better Life Lab
"When you compare the U.S. to our OECD peers in terms of public investment in #EarlyEducation, we are at the bottom." –Brigid Schulte #CCCNLC
Youth Representative Ann Vadakkan is passionate about Indian classical dance and cares about #MentalIlness and homelessness, among other issues.
"From the start, PRE4CLE has been a community-wide initiative."
Read our profile of Dr. Blaine
"Young people keep me young. They have new ideas. Their brains have developed differently than any other generation."
"As a conductor, my job was to make space for the artists to achieve a vision. It's very similar to running an organization."
Over half of Fremont's residents are of Asian ancestry. #EnglishLanguageLearning is essential.
Fremont, Cal.: The Happiest City in the United States
Mayor Mei is Chair of the National League of Cities Mayors Task Force on Education.
"We need to lift our educators up and let them know: You are important. You're making a difference in the lives of children." –Maness, who has a MA in early childhood education and used to teach third grade, now leads Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority
"Investing in early education has incredible returns for children and their families."
Council member @PippinDew represents Vallejo, Cal., one of the most diverse cities in America pic.twitter.com/ihkdQHx620
1) Never give up
2) Be like water@PippinDew's tips for supporting family success pic.twitter.com/Tn4BfZQgnP
Rebecca wrote about early childhood school districts for Early Learning Nation
Discussing the vast differences in #ChildCare standards and licensure among states with Rebecca Gale
"Hartford has been a leader when it comes to #EarlyChildhood." –Mayor Bronin #CCCNLC
Read about #BabyBonds in CT.
"Our youngest kids have lost two years of socialization and education. We're all playing catchup." –Mayor Johnson, Savannah #CCCNLC
#CCCNLC pic.twitter.com/j65hnb0aM8
