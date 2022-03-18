fbpx

Recap: ELN at National League of Cities’ Congressional City Conference 2022

Covid-19 prevented us from taking our Early Learning Nation Studio on the road for two years. That changed this week when we brought our lights, cameras and interview questions to the @NationalLeagueofCities’ #CCCNLC in D.C. Who did we speak to? City Councilors, Mayors, nonprofit and foundation leaders! Yeah, we had a blast; also learned a lot!

Here are some Twitter highlights from our conversations– stay tuned for the video launch in a few weeks.

