As Schools Shrink, D.C.’s Public Pre-K Shows Lasting Enrollment Benefits

Conor Williams, whose three children went through the program, calls out the new research and other strengths, including allowing families to grow.

Conor P. Williams··4 min read
Whenever a new presidential administration arrives in D.C., it’s natural that they promise dramatic policy changes. It’s normal that the breadth and scope of these proposals can make it hard to sort forgettable noise from the serious signals of things that are actually likely to happen. Looks like we’re going to spend 2025 debating which bathrooms different kids should use when they need to relieve themselves and whether we really want to follow through on...
Head Start Chaos Is Harmful for Children, Parents and Educators

President Trump’s guidance to pause federal funding created uncertainty for many. As the crisis subsides, let’s remember who lost out amid the chaos.

Elliot Haspel··5 min read
On Monday afternoon, the Trump administration dropped a public policy bomb: the Office of Budget and Management (OMB) released a memo directing federal agencies to...
Elliot's Provocations→

Elliot Haspel unpacks current events and explores possibilities for flourishing futures

Research Lab→

Groundbreaking research—from neuroscience, policy and practice—that increases knowledge and helps create more equitable communities and lives

SPECIAL INVESTIGATION

“The End User Is a Dollar Sign, It’s Not a Child”: How Private Equity and Shareholders Are Reshaping American Child Care

An unprecedented degree of investor activity is creating a cascade of risks for the sector, risks which threaten the path toward an inclusive child care system which works well for all children, parents, and early educators.

Child Care Crisis→

Reporting on the fragile systems of American child care, solutions and advances

Community Cultivators→

Highlighting how innovators build and sustain global communities from the ground up

Top Takeaways→

Recaps from important conversations, town halls, webinars and virtual events from the Early Learning field

