Staying Engaged In Uncertain Times

Amid the evolving policy environment in Washington, early care and education advocates are weighing how best to preserve successful programs and stave off harmful budget cuts. Congress is already considering reductions to programs that affect many of the most vulnerable young children and their families, including Medicaid, which provides health care and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which provides food. A Congressional list of possible cuts includes eliminating the tax credit that helps families pay for child care.

What advocates should remember, says Yvette Sanchez Fuentes, is that child care and early education still enjoy bipartisan support across the nation. Fuentes leads national strategy for Start Early, a 43-year-old organization that has partnerships with groups in 25 states, and its Educare Learning Network. She also oversees the National Center for Parent, Family and Community Engagement, which develops evidence-based best practices for Early Head Start and Head Start programs. In the Q&A below, Fuentes assesses the policy landscape in the early months of the second Trump administration and suggests what nonprofit groups and advocates can do.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

What are some general principles to remember while navigating these times?

A key principle for us to remember at this moment in time is that early childhood education remains a bipartisan issue. I recommend joining coalitions and other groups that track policy changes to better understand what those actions mean and how they impact your programs and community. A new national poll conducted by the Republican polling firm UpONE Insights on behalf of First Five Years Fund and First Five Action shows that 91% of Republicans, 91% of Independents and 97% of Democrats agree that child care affordability is a major issue.

We need to be both proactive and reactive to protect services. I also encourage organizations and individuals to plan ahead, because the work we do is critical to supporting children, families and communities. Put simply: understand what these actions require and keep doing the work that supports children and families. Now, more than ever, focus on the work and ensure that children and families are getting what they need.

Are there different strategies now for blue states vs. red states?

While the core message of expanding access to affordable, high-quality child care stays the same, there are a few strategies to meet the unique needs of each state. In some states there may be greater support for expanding public funding, while in others, highlighting tax credits and the economic benefits of early childhood investment may be more effective. For instance, the UpONE Insights poll revealed that 86% of voters, including 83% of Republicans, support increasing the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit, making it a strong bipartisan strategy. As always, keep inviting your elected representatives to visit your programs and help families and community members share their stories about how early childhood programs support their personal and economic goals.

How is the dynamic between federal and state policy changing?

Federal and state policymakers have always collaborated, and today states are playing an increasingly critical role in shaping early childhood policies. With varying levels of federal action, states like Illinois — known for pioneering research, policy and practice — are leading the charge. Programs like the Child Care Development Block Grant (CCDBG) are well supported across the aisle, which shows how federal and state governments collaborate to increase access and affordability. More states are also stepping up with initiatives such as the Early Childhood Access Consortium for Equity to strengthen the workforce pipeline. As we work to influence federal policy, we are keeping in mind how federal actions impact states while recognizing that states have their own local challenges. Our role at Start Early is to inform our state colleagues and partners so they can advocate and communicate the effects of federal actions on their communities.

What should advocacy groups be talking to their nonprofit boards about?

At Start Early, we’re working closely with our partners to align advocacy efforts with long-term policy goals that help protect programs while planning for the future of programs. Groups should be talking with their boards about potential shifts in funding sources and maintaining a message that reflects a broad, bipartisan appeal. Boards should also advocate through writing op-eds, talking to elected officials and supporting organization staff by sharing information with your teams as they do the hard work. These activities ensure organizational morale stays positive.

What are the pros and cons of ‘pausing’ communications/advocacy right now versus proactively getting your message out? Any advice about using social media?

Staying engaged during uncertain times ensures that early childhood education remains a top priority at both the state and federal level. What we feel is most important is reminding people of the benefits of the programs that serve our youngest learners. Social media can be a powerful tool to highlight bipartisan support through personal stories, research-informed insights and community impact. Organizations should help parents, families and community members share their stories and the real-life impact of current administrative and congressional actions.

How should organizations stick to or re-evaluate their commitments to diversity, equity and inclusion?

This is a challenging time for many organizations, and some will be faced with making difficult decisions. At Start Early we’ve been champions of early learning care for 40 years, and that stays unchanged. We remain committed to ensuring all families and children have access to quality early childhood education while navigating the evolving policy landscape. The commitment to DEI should remain strong, with groups focusing on the work that they do every day. Describe the specific work you do, whether it’s serving children diagnosed with disabilities or ensuring multilingual learners receive the support they need to thrive and have positive outcomes.

How can advocates execute their missions without getting caught up in the panic of the day?

It’s hard to not get caught up in the panic of the day, and I recommend that groups and individuals stay connected with coalitions and join groups that track administrative and congressional actions. It’s important to understand what the executive actions are really saying. In addition, keep track of how these policies impact your program and community so you can share that information with your elected officials.







