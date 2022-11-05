5 Top Takeaways from the Prenatal-to-3 Policy Impact Center’s Summit

Many Early Learning events are still happening virtually. We’ll continue covering them even as we wait impatiently to take our Early Learning Nation Studio back on the road. Stay tuned as ELN recaps Top Takeaways from important conversations, town halls, webinars and virtual events from the Early Learning field. And visit our Early Learning Nation channel on YouTube for interviews with leaders from education, child development, business, politics, science and more.

The state where you’re born has a huge impact on your health and well-being. Last month, the Prenatal-to-3 Policy Impact Center (PN-3) at Vanderbilt University hosted the 2022 Research to Policy Summit to mark the publication of its annual State Policy Roadmap.

“State leaders need to be prepared to do big things,” urged Executive Director and Founder Cynthia Osborne, Ph.D. The PN-3 team compared the progress of the 50 states and the District of Columbia on five policies that the evidence says are most effective at creating the conditions in which young children thrive, along with six strategies that help them get there.

States have different priorities and political contexts, and according to PN-3, “the level of resources a family has available to meet their basic needs varies substantially, from nearly $47,000 per year in the District of Columbia, to less than $23,000 in Georgia.”

“Federal dollars are needed to level those differences out,” Capita’s Elliot Haspel stated. As American Rescue Plan funds filter through the states and then dry up, sustainable revenue sources are needed. “Politicians aren’t taking it seriously enough,” Haspel said.

👉 2022 Roadmap Simulation: Same Family, Different Resources

Here are our 5 Top Takeaways:

1. Five states are five-for-five. Connecticut and Washington State joined California, Massachusetts, New Jersey and D.C. in implementing all five policies deemed most effective:

2. PN-3 identified six strategies that states are using to boost equity:

Get the latest in early learning science, community and more: Leave this field empty if you're human:

3. The pandemic changed everything. Businesses, governments and families are all still managing the fallout from Covid-19. The child care sector, in all its various forms, is undergoing a workforce crisis that hits low-income families especially hard. Haspel noted that the price of child care is rising “faster than inflation, even in this inflationary era” and called for “permanent, dedicated and significant funding.” Hawaii state senator Joy San Buenaventura, noted that the unemployment rate there skyrocketed when tourism cratered. She has advocated for Medicaid expansion and a refundable, permanent state EITC as well as a Child Wellness Bill that would provide incentives for checkups. “Covid changed work,” said Antonio Hayes, State Senator, Maryland General Assembly, who shared that becoming a father reconfirmed his commitment to paid leave.

4. Change doesn’t happen overnight. The panelists described the process by which legislation is proposed and debated in the states. Once it finally passes, implementation can take years. Bipartisanship can accelerate change. Jim Burgin, State Senator, North Carolina General Assembly, belongs to the Republican Party. “Every child,” he said, “should have the opportunity for a healthy birth and a great life.” He mentioned Medicaid expansion as a policy solution he supported, stipulating, “Medicaid should be robust but temporary.”

5. Business leaders should wield their influence. ReadyNation member Bridgette Roman quoted Nelson Mandela: “Our children are our greatest treasure. They are our future. Those who abuse them tear at the fabric of our society and weaken our nation.” Rhonda Fields State Senator, Colorado State Legislature, concurred that the business community has an important role to play on children’s issues. Barbara Reich Freiberg, State Representative, Louisiana House of Representatives, credited Louisiana Association of Business and Industry for its advocacy.

👉 Check out the Prenatal-to-3 State Policy Clearinghouse for comprehensive summaries of the research