Allyson Jones: Mobilizing Childhood Opportunities by Mobilizing Communities

Editor’s Note: The Early Learning Nation Studio recently attended the 2023 National Black Child Development Institute’s annual conference in Charlotte, NC. We had rich and illuminating conversations with early learning researchers, policymakers, advocates and practitioners of all ages. The full collection of video conversations can be found here.

As the NBCDI advances its “Eight Essential Outcomes” for childhood learning—health, education, nutrition, digital safety, representation, climate, narratives and safe community—the organization seeks to align with the local partners who can bring those opportunities to life. As NBCDI’s Vice President of National Partnerships and Community Mobilization, Allyson Jones leads that effort.

Chris Riback: Allyson, thanks so much for coming to the studio. Thank you for having us at this conference.

Allyson Jones: Absolutely. We’re excited that you’re here.

Chris Riback: What are you hearing at the conference?

Allyson Jones: You know what? So far, I’ve been hearing folks just really excited about the fact that they have a place to convene, that they have a place to have conversations, that they have a place to really feel like they’re celebrating Black culture, but also celebrating early childhood issues that are impacting families of color all over the country.

Chris Riback: Now you focus on national partnerships and community mobilization.

Allyson Jones: Yes.

Chris Riback: Tell me about both parts of that. What are you looking for national partnerships, why are they important and what does it mean, what does it take to mobilize communities?

Allyson Jones: Absolutely. So those are two big questions.

Chris Riback: Yes.

Allyson Jones: With national partnerships, NBCDI is excited because we have allies and partners, whether it’s big corporations or small nonprofits that are working with us to move the needle in our Eight Essential Outcomes. So that’s what partnership with NBCDI really looks like. We are focused on our Eight Essential Outcomes, and with those, we want to make sure that we have partners that align in those areas, and essentially, we want to make sure that there’s a just world for Black children and families to live in. so those outcomes all point to that, equity and justice for Black children and families. So all of our partners align with us on one of those essential outcomes and they work with us, whether it’s partnering with one of our National Village Networks or working with us as an organization to put out publications and resources and research.

Chris Riback: Those eight, health-

Allyson Jones: Yes.

Chris Riback: … education, nutrition, digital safety, representation, climate, narratives and safe community.

Allyson Jones: Yes, it’s a lot, but we are excited that we have a network that can support us in that. Then again, we have partners that are also supporting us in that work.

Chris Riback: Then the community mobilization part of it.

Allyson Jones: Yes.

Chris Riback: Tell me about that.

Allyson Jones: The community mobilization part of it is what I’m most passionate about because that is where we’re getting the work done, and we’re getting the work done through our National Village Network. So we have over 24 National Village leaders across the country moving the needle in those areas-

Chris Riback: Yes,

Allyson Jones: … and really carrying out the mission of NBCDI. So they are mobilizing the work that we’re trying to do, and so it’s the most exciting part of my work. Our leaders are amazing. Our leaders are dedicated and tenacious, and they all have this just passion for what they’re doing in their individual markets.

Chris Riback: Speaking of a community that it sounds like is mobilizing, you were raised in and live in-

Allyson Jones: Yes.

Chris Riback: … Detroit. Before we started talking, I asked you how are things in Detroit? So-

Allyson Jones: Yes.

Chris Riback: … how are things in Detroit?

Allyson Jones: I’m glad that you asked that because there are a lot of cities that mirror what’s happening in Detroit. That is a city that has gone through a lot of challenges, but is resilient, has resilient people, and they are beginning to get to a space where they’re growing and learning from our past in the city. One of the things that I’m excited about with Detroit is there are so many early childhood programs and organizations that are supporting children, whether it be prenatal all the way to eight years old, just making sure that they have what they need to thrive. So that’s exciting to me. There’s Starfish, United Way for Southeastern Michigan, Brilliant Detroit, all of these organizations doing this work focused on prenatal through eight. I’m passionate about it personally, but it’s exciting to me because in my role at NBCDI, community mobilization is important. So to see that in the city that I was raised in, it’s very, very exciting.

Chris Riback: So it’s not just the Detroit Lions who are on the rise, it’s also-

Allyson Jones: It’s both.

Chris Riback: … early learning? It’s both?

Allyson Jones: It’s both.

Chris Riback: Everything’s going-

Allyson Jones: Because my Lions are on the rise.

Chris Riback: Everything’s going on in Detroit.

Allyson Jones: Yes. Yes.

Chris Riback: To close out, Allyson, what’s next for you and for NBCDI as you think about, let’s focus on the community mobilization?

Allyson Jones: Right.

Chris Riback: What are you really focused on in the next six to 12 months?

Allyson Jones: You know what? We are really excited that we have some publications that are coming out. We have some advocacy activities that we’ll be releasing very soon. So we’ll make sure our friends at Early Learning Nation know all about it because this is going to be tools, resources, that folks that are on the ground doing that real work, those grassroots leaders can use those tools to really mobilize in some of our outcomes. So that’s what we’re excited about. We’re also excited about the fact that so many organizations and individuals want to join our network. They want to be part of what we’re doing. They want to be an affiliate or a chapter and carry out the mission of NBCDI. So we’re getting them on board and we’re getting them ready to go and do this work, and so we’re excited about that.

Chris Riback: We look forward to hearing about the progress. Thank you for having us at the conference-

Allyson Jones: Absolutely.

Chris Riback: … and for the work that you do.

Allyson Jones: Thank you.