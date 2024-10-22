 These Federal Policies Support Spanish-Language Child Care - Early Learning Nation

These Federal Policies Support Spanish-Language Child Care

How some states are building a multilingual child care workforce

Scout Hudson, Hechinger Report·
Child Care Crisis
··4 min read
People have been working to increase child care access for Spanish-speaking families in Lexington, Neb. (Lauren Wagner for The Hechinger Report)

A quarter of the children in the U.S. are Hispanic, according to the U.S. Census, yet 60 percent of Hispanic families live in child care deserts, areas with an undersupply of child care.

Culturally appropriate and accessible Spanish-language child care is tailored to the needs of Hispanic and Latino families, where Spanish is often the primary language. The Hechinger Report has covered the growing demand for Spanish-language care around the country, and has heard from readers and sources about the barriers many communities face in developing it, including challenges with licensing would-be providers.

Here is a guide for understanding the federal policies that contribute financing and training to providers of Spanish-language child care around the country.

Hechinger Report

