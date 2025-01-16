What to Expect on Child Care from Trump’s Second Presidency

Anticipating what Donald Trump and his allies will do can be as much an exercise in scrying as deep analysis. That said, it’s still useful to try and read the tea leaves to at least define the likely contours of possibility. Thus, I want to lay out what I think we might expect from the second Trump administration when it comes to child care and early learning, fully cognizant that these predictions may look foolish in a matter of months. I draw my projections mainly from public reporting, the actions that took place during the first Trump term, and steps taken by Republican leaders during the Biden administration with regard to child care.

I want to be crystal clear up front: It is difficult, if not impossible, to disentangle the Trump administration’s approach to child care policy from its broader set of policies impacting families. If the President-elect makes good on his threats around mass deportation, we know from past experience that many children will be harmed. Similarly, if the Republican-led Congress pays for a huge regressive tax cut with bloody slashes to Medicaid and SNAP, the negative impacts to low- and moderate-income families will dwarf any modest changes to child care policy. (Indeed, a recently released “menu” of cuts the House plans to pursue spares child care and Head Start but includes a host of measures that would likely harm this population.)

Quite frankly, it is unlikely that Trump himself has child care much on his radar. In his first term, Ivanka Trump was the driving force behind steps like the 2019 White House Summit on Paid Leave and Child Care, while Trump’s garbled response to a child care question during the 2024 campaign demonstrated a thin understanding at best. Ivanka isn’t slated to play a substantial role in the administration this time around, and although most child care policy sits within the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), it’s not apt to be high on the priority list for HHS Secretary nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (although as a presidential candidate, Kennedy had a rather bold child care plan, calling for free care for all families with young children living below the poverty line).

The most pivotal actors on child care are, in my estimation, Vice President-elect JD Vance and a handful of GOP Senators. Vance represents a new wing of the Republican Party that is ostensibly more concerned with strong families than pure economic growth, and has shown openness to the need for more child care funding if done in a pluralistic fashion. Similarly, several Senators — perhaps most notably Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.,who is the incoming chair of the Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee, and Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala. — stand to play major agenda-setting roles.

Considering the child care bills put forth in the current Congress that had bipartisan support, a plausible child care agenda for Trump’s second presidency may include some or all of the below points. Note that I exclude the debate on the Child Tax Credit; while its fate will of course have an impact on families and the government’s overall budgetary math, it is a broad family support policy, not a child care policy. I also want to reiterate this is not a list of my personal policy preferences, but what I expect may realistically be on the docket:

It’s impossible to know what Trump’s second presidency will mean for child care. We are in the midst of a realignment around family policy and it’s a highly variable situation with a wide range of possible outcomes. Child care could be put on the backburner entirely; Head Start funding could still get caught in the budgetary crosshairs; the child care system could be consumed by across-the-board cuts to discretionary funding. As we enter 2025, and more becomes clear in the coming months, I look forward to unpacking the news together.

Know someone else who should read this?

Email







Linkedin



Whatsapp





Telegram



Print