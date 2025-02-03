Open Letter: Coalition Urges Trump to Prioritize Child Care and Early Learning

Research has proven that the first five years of a child’s life are critical for healthy development, and we know that affordable, quality child care is essential for families and our broader economy. Yet, for too many families, quality child care remains out of reach — unaffordable and in critically short supply.

Recognizing the urgency of this issue, a group of 88 state and national organizations — organized by members of the Federal Child CARE Coalition — recently sent a letter to President Trump with a unified message: Prioritize child care.

Child care is one of the rare issues that resonates across the political spectrum, from the 2019 Trump White House’s Principles of Child Care Reform to recent congressional bills from Republicans and Democrats. Elected leaders recognize the challenges families in their districts are facing and the importance of prioritizing initiatives that will help ensure they have the options they seek.

But we need action.

It’s important that we advocate for an “all of the above” approach to expand child care options for families. This includes investments in trusted federal programs like the Child Care and Development Block Grant, tax benefits such as the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit, incentives for employer-provided care, and strategies to grow the child care supply while supporting a qualified workforce.

With a new legislative session underway, prioritizing child care gives policymakers a powerful opportunity to improve the well-being of families and enhance the nation’s economic prosperity.

Know someone else who should read this?

Email







Linkedin



Whatsapp





Telegram



Print