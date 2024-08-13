White House Brings Newborn Baby Kits to More Households – But Real Challenges to Caring for Young Kids Remain

New babies may be bundles of joy, but they also bring bundles of bills – and not every family is in a financial position to comfortably shoulder this new expense. Common expenses for a baby’s first year now add up to $15,775, according to an analysis by BabyCenter using a First-Year Baby Costs Calculator. Other estimates for the cost of a child are far higher, especially once child care costs are included. This is on top of the costs associated with pregnancy and delivery, where the average out-of-pocket expenses for pregnancy and child care are between $4,000 and $5,000—with health insurance—and can be even more if there are complications or a NICU stay.

And there are costs on top of that associated with missing work to birth or bond with a new baby. America is the only developed country to lack a paid family leave program – so even after a child is born many parents go on unpaid leave to recover. Some who do may put their jobs in jeopardy or delay going back until they can find (and afford) child care. But in the United States, our child care programs are expensive and many families live in places without any access to care – so going back to work may be problematic, adding another cost to the already mounting bills.

All of these anti-family policies—no paid leave, costly health care, and lack of child care—have contributed to the unique stress of being a parent in America. The White House is spot on to want to address this ongoing maternal health crisis, an initiative they unveiled in 2022 which has now seen some positive results.

One of the popular programs involves the provision of Newborn Supply Kits, which delivers a box of baby supplies to new parents. The kits are modeled on successful programs in other countries, such as Finland (though in Finland the kits are delivered as baby boxes and the box can be used as a crib) and the U.S. delivers them in bags). And in the United States, we have big names like Olivia Wilde, Ciara and Kelly Rowland helping with their promotion, because what new parent doesn’t prefer their diapers to be endorsed by a celebrity?

In addition to diapers, the kits include a variety of useful items for parents of new babies, such as a thermometer, nasal aspirator, Vitamin D3, diaper rash ointment, diapers, wipes, receiving blankets/swaddle, socks, burp cloth, shampoo and lotion. There’s also a voucher for grocery delivery, and details on how to access the maternal mental health hotline and government services, with a goal of reducing the stigma associated with seeking out such help.

In 2023, 3000 newborn supply kits were distributed and the expectation is that 10,000 more will be delivered in 2024. The program is part of the White House’s larger effort to make life easier during major life transitions – having a child being one of them. The initial program was piloted in Arkansas, Louisiana and New Mexico, and in 2024, it will expand to seven more states (Alabama, California, Georgia, Mississippi, New York, Tennessee and Texas). The goal, according to the White House, is to expand this to a national program supporting all families with the basic items they need in the vulnerable postpartum months.

But running a successful program takes resources, which is why a bipartisan group of four members of Congress (Reps. Julia Letlow (R-La.), Kim Schrier, (D-Wash.), Marriannette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa) and Nanette Barragan (D-Calif.)) have introduced legislation that would appropriate $5 million in funds over five years to create a new national program for the Newborn Supply Kit initiative. Instead of operating as a pilot program in just 10 states, it could operate as a national one.

But can our maternal mental health crisis really be helped by diapers?

The newborn supply kits are one-time gifts – designed as more of a peace offering to families and a way to share what government services might be available to other families, without the stigma typically associated with seeking out such assistance. The idea is that bringing crucial supplies directly to new parents will reduce the time, stress and burden on them.

But the problem with newborn supply kits is that they are just that – supplies. Diapers and wipes may cost time and money, but it’s a fraction of the cost and time associated with the biggest single expense for most families: child care. Within the long list of achievements and initiatives lauded on the White House Blueprint for the Maternal Health Crisis, providing more access to affordable, quality child care is largely absent.

This is not to make light of the White House’s accomplishments on maternal mental health, particularly with respect to extending Medicaid coverage and coming up with better metrics and information reporting surrounding maternal emergency, obstetrics and pregnancy-related deaths. And yes, receiving diapers from a government agency may be the olive branch needed to show that further assistance might be available. But without a targeted look at the child care needs and costs, the true costs and stressors of raising a child in the United States continues to climb.